Humble Daisy ProfCast 2.6.1

A tool to help you create podcasts from your presentations and upload them

Our Verdict

ProfCast will enable you to make lots of decent presentations at less cost

For

  • Slick interface
  • Flexible
  • Easy to use

Against

  • A touch expensive

Making podcasts is a simple process, all you have to do is fire up GarageBand and get talking. However, as with most things achieving a high-quality result requires a little more application. An application such as Humble Daisy ProfCast.

ProfCast allows you to take your presentation and publish it as a podcast in a variety of formats. This means you don't have to learn a new podcast app and can keep a uniform style to your lectures or presentations whether they're given in person or distributed over the internet.

ProfCast is essentially a conversion utility with a podcast-specific slant. It does its job well and if you use Keynote or PowerPoint on a regular basis then it makes turning your presentations into podcasts simple.

You can start your podcasting empire easily and the way it allows you to publish to a variety of places makes ProfCast very flexible.

However, we think it's a touch on the expensive side. But, there is a free trial version you can download. As for making your life easier then ProfCast certainly does, but only if you're going to be regularly producing podcasts of your presentations.

For a oneoff or irregular production schedule Keynote and GarageBand are more than likely going to suit.

