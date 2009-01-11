Toon Boom Animate review

A great tool for creating 2D and 3D animations but can be confusing to beginners

Toon Boom Technologies is a big name in the world of digital animation, and Animate is aimed at professional and student animators; anyone new to the discipline will struggle.

If you're a bit more experienced, though, it delivers an excellent end-to-end animation solution at a very good price.

You can use a wide variety of bitmap and vector-editing tools to do all of your drawing in the app if you want to.

Photoshop, Illustrator and Flash support make integrating it into your Creative Suite workflow a piece of cake.

Symbols, Pegs and 3D Scene Planning (enabling you to plan your 2D action in 3D planes, eliminating the need for tweening to simulate distance) are all fantastic tools.

We can't really knock the Animate toolset. It's comprehensive, easily customisable and – if you know what you're doing – pretty easy to pick up.

There's also a free Learning Edition, meaning that you can find out if animation is for you before shelling out for the full package.