Lexmark P6350 review

The Lexmark P6350 does what it says, but it's neither a cheap device nor a marketleader in performance

Canon, Epson and HP aren't the only players in the photo printing market. The Lexmark P6350 all-in-one meets them head-on with a very similar set of features.

It's a combined printer/ scanner, which can be used as a standalone copier. It also has card slots for printing direct from memory cards without a printer, and from all current formats.

The printer has a resolution of 1,200x4,800dpi and uses six inks for maximum photo quality, so it all looks rather good

It's smartly styled, but a bit bulky, especially front to back, so it's unlikely to fit on a shelf in your office. The paper trays flip shut when the printer's not in use, though, so it's less likely to have bits knocked off by any careless passers-by.

The six photo inks come in two cartridges: a conventional tri-colour cyan/magenta/yellow cartridge; and a photo cartridge containing black, photo cyan and photo magenta. If you want to print everyday documents rather than photos, you can swap the photo cartridge for a plain black unit (not supplied).

Setting up is straightforward and the LCD walks you through every process, from installing ink cartridges to printing pictures on your memory cards.

The LCD quality's very good, and it flips up by a few degrees (though not enough) so that you can view it from above.

The print times are average - 6x4 prints direct from a memory card take a little under three minutes to appear. The copy function is quite fast, taking 45 seconds to produce a borderless colour copy of an A4 page, though the output quality was adequate rather than good.

The photo print quality is similarly competent, though a comparison with an Epson PictureMate revealed that the output didn't have quite the same levels of definition. It also had a very slight reddish tinge. The Lexmark performs well, but it faces tough competition, such as Epson's RX420 that's available for just £100. Rod Lawton