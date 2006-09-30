Cyberpower Gamer Infinity 990

The Infinity 990 is quick to impress, but you'll need to sell a kidney to fund it

When something of the dimensions and weight of this rig gets sent to us for review, we can't help but feel rather sorry for the poor chaps as they lug it up the stairs to our base of operations.

This PC is spine-crushingly heavy and, well, huge. Cyberpower has filled the spacious Coolermaster Stacker case with all manner of high-end gubbins to encourage ridiculous performance, and the case itself comes with its own CPU water-cooling set up. In every way, the Infinity 990 demonstrates a level of excess that hasn't been seen since Caligula's stag night.

Throbbing at the middle of this metallic monolith is the Core 2 Duo Extreme Edition, which revs to 2.93GHz and makes mincemeat of all other chips. The effortless maths-guzzler is backed up by NVIDIA's latest GPU, the 7950GX2, and 2GB of Corsair's XMS RAM. All things considered, it's an utterly formidable spec.

Predictably, the 990 chews the benchmarks up with gusto, and with the Infinity 990, you're paying for a rig that will, in tandem with the Viewsonic VX922 19-inch panel, enable you to play any current game at the native 1,280x1,024 resolution with every single graphical flourish enabled.

After a fairly hefty pummelling, 3DMark06 surrenders 8,338 marks, and F.E.A.R. is similarly cuffed aside at 100 frames per second, even with x4AA, x16AF and the dreaded soft shadows enabled. Quake IV positively sings at 174FPS, and Half-Life 2: Episode One, with HDR in full effect, found 127FPS. It's also worth mentioning the RAID array that combines two 10,000rpm drives for swift disc access when and where you need it.

Clearly, such performance doesn't come cheap, and for the vast majority the Cyberpower is beyond what is affordable. Also, while the performance is stonking, we'd like to see a few of the trimmings given a bit of a boost.

For example, the Logitech Wireless Desktop included is fairly standard, and we can't help but feel that at £2,500, we could have been furnished with a much bigger monitor. Still, with anti-aliasing and anisotropic filtering up the wazoo, that 1,280x1,024 resolution will look all kinds of gorgeous. Mike Channell