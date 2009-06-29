ABSPlus 160GB laptop backup review

The main difference between the ABSplus and its competitors is that it offers a full system restore from the drive, giving you complete disaster recovery if needed. This is aimed at corporate users, but it's still immensely useful for home users in the event of a total PC crash.

For those looking for a simple back-up drive, one downside of the BounceBack is that the software has to be installed onto all PCs. This makes the experience a little more long-winded than it needs to be, but once the system is set up, backing up is fast: the ABSplus 160GB is blessed with speedy transfer rates, with a large folder writing at 16MBps.

Restoring data is easy and quick, and files can be accessed from the drive at any time and restored to their original locations or a predefined folder. The ABSplus is a back-up drive with plenty of useful features, then, but given the complexity of operation, those looking for simple functionality might want to look elsewhere.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview