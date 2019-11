PS Vita - did it make the cut? Yes - or it wouldn't be a relevant image

With 2011 coming to an end, some of TechRadar's London team have put together their own personal high and lowlights in a tumultuous year.

With gaming, phones and tablets all featuring – alongside the sad death of Apple icon Steve Jobs and the PSN hacking, take a look at the TechRadar team's thoughts on 2011.

You can check out the video below, and also put a few faces to the names you see writing your news and phone reviews.