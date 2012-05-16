Google helps small businesses with mobile

Smartphone ownership has passed the 50% in the UK, and to mark that milestone Google and the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA), have launched an updated version of 'Our Mobile Planet', a mobile consumer data resource that provides free access to information on mobile markets across 40 countries.

"Understanding the mobile consumer is absolutely critical for marketers, and 'Our Mobile Planet' puts an invaluable resource in their hands," said Greg Stuart, Global CEO of the MMA. "Users can create custom charts that will help them to analyze smartphone consumer behaviour and support data-driven decision making."

Originally launched at the MMA Forum in London in October of 2011, 'Our Mobile Planet' provides users with free access to the data from the unique smartphone research conducted across 40 markets worldwide by Google in collaboration with Ipsos MediaCT and the MMA.

So which six countries have the highest smartphone adoption? "Our Mobile Planet" reports that Australia, the UK, Sweden, Norway, Saudi Arabia and the UAE all have more than 50 percent of their population on smartphones. An additional seven countries - the US, New Zealand, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland - now have more than 40 percent smartphone penetration.

"That the majority of these countries are in the EMEA region is exciting and confirms that mobile is making immense gains in Europe and the Middle East," says Paul Berney, MMA CMO and Managing Director for EMEA. "These figures also point to a burgeoning global mobile movement as smartphone adoption grows exponentially worldwide, and send a strong message to marketers that they need to make mobile an indispensable part of their marketing mix."

To find out more, visit thinkwithgoogle.com/mobileplane (US) or thinkwithgoogle.co.uk/mobileplanet (UK and Global) to learn more about mobile consumer behaviour and access the latest "Our Mobile Planet" research.