Personal wind turbine powers gadgets

By World of tech  

Biking to work has never been such fun

Think of wind power and you'll probably conjure up images of huge turbines atop hundred-metre masts in Scotland. Not so one industrial design firm, which has come up with a tiny turbine meant to be worn on the body.

Yokohama-based Pleiades System Designs has just released a ¥8,990 (£65) kit it calls the 'HYmini Wind + Solar Power Battery Charger' and it looks as fun as its name is long.

On yer bike

The solar part is a standard small solar panel that can juice up gadgets in the usual way, but the windy bit is most intriguing.

That looks like a little fan in a plastic frame that can be strapped to an arm or leg. Pleiades says that riding a bike at over 9mph with the fan in place will start charging the built-in 1200mAh lithium-ion battery.

Crank it up

The kit includes adapters for getting that power onto everything from mobile phones to games consoles and there's even a hand crank for those wind- (and bicycle-) free days.

