Mosquito sonic device now a ringtone

The Mosquito is now a ringtone that's down with the kids

Mosquito, the silent killer of kids hanging round local shops, has been made into a ringtone for your mobile phone.

Originally used as a deterrent, the Mosquito sends out a high-frequency signal that is only audible to those under the age of 20.

This frankly annoying sound drives gangs of kids away from the source, while adults can walk by blissfully unaware.

The device, however, is now being targeted at kids in the form of a ringtone. The idea is that they can use the ringtone to their advantage, and use their phones for texting without the knowledge of, say, teachers and the like.

Available for iPhone

Although the idea of the Mosquito ringtone has been around for some time, it has now been made available for newer phones, like the iPhone.

Sites like freemosquitoringtones.org are distributing the ringtone for free. On the site you can try out a free hearing test to see if the ringtone is audible to you. If it's not, then we are sorry to say that you are officially old.