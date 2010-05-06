Best Buy UK opening breaks company's global record

Electronic retail giant Best Buy's arrival in the UK has been heralded a success, with the Thurrock stores opening weekend sales confirmed as the biggest ever for the company.

Best Buy launched in Essex with a slew of offers, and the store wasn't short of sales following a Friday morning opening.

Paul Antoniadis, CEO of Best Buy Branded Operations said: "I'm delighted to announce that the first three days of our opening weekend in Thurrock have been confirmed as the biggest ever opening weekend for a Best Buy store anywhere in the world by volume of sales.

Thrilled

"Everyone on the Best Buy team is thrilled with the start of this new chapter in Best Buy's story," he added.

Best Buy is planning to open more stores not only in the UK but across Europe, with Carphone Warehouse holding a 50 per cent stake in the European arm of the brand.