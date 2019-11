If any further proof was needed that being an astronaut has its perks then NASA's latest video is one to watch.

In it, astronauts Steve Swanson, Reid Wiseman and Alexander Gerst examine water surface tension in zero gravity by creating a water bubble on board the International Space Station.

They then proceed to film it, from the inside, with a GoPro action camera. You can see the video for yourself below. Yes, it's pretty damn awesome.

