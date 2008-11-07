Adult-only screenings get go-ahead

Vue cinemas has announced plans to screen the latest movie releases to an adult-only audience, in a bid to bring more grown-ups to the cinema.

The move means that even if it is a film with a certificate less than 18, children will not be allowed into the screenings, regardless if they are supervised by an adult.

This will only happen on selected screens, however, with children allowed in as normal elsewhere.

Vue to a kill

The first adult-only screening begins today, with special screenings of the latest James Bond film Quantum Of Solace, rated 12A.

Other viewings that are to take place include The Day the Earth Stood Still, Yes Man and Australia. These will take place in December.

Speaking about the new venture, Mark de Quervain of Vue Entertainment said: "These screenings have been launched in direct response to overwhelming positive customer feedback obtained from extensive research studies and trials carried out over the past year.

"This confirmed a significant number of cinema goers wanted to see PG, 12A and 15-rated films in screenings that could avoid unwanted disruptions that can sometimes be caused by audiences under the age of 18."