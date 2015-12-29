5 ways Microsoft can own 2016

When the definitive Microsoft timeline is finally crafted, 2015 will join 1975, 1985, 1995, and 2001 in the lineup of years that get bold, magenta fonts and pithy explainer text.

There's no doubt this was a standout year for the venerable Redmond-based outfit. Windows 10 and the Surface Book, among other milestones, put solid ground underneath a company that, over the past few years anyway, seemed to have lost its footing.

But for all its 2015 success, Microsoft still had its share of problems. PC market share continued to drop; Windows Phone looked more and more like the Betamax of devices; and many consumers reported that the Surface Book crashed if you looked at it funny. If Microsoft wants a great 2016, these issues need to be addressed.

And with both Apple and Samsung poised to deliver new iterations of their flagship devices, there will be plenty of competition for positive attention next year too. Here are five ways Microsoft can continue its 2015 momentum and own 2016.