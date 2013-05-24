3D printer saves a child's life

Fears about 3D printed guns might be at fever pitch, but one child named Kaiba Gionfriddo has just had his life saved by the same technology.

The infant was born with tracheobronchomalacia, a condition which gives weakened support for the trachea, and suffered from windpipe collapse on a daily basis. That is, until researchers at the University of Michigan managed to find a 3D printed solution.

The printed splint was tailored to the infant to hold the trachea in place, letting the bronchus build around it. Kaiba has been off ventilator support since, following a successful operation.

So there you go, technology can both give life and take it away.

