Nike agrees to pay FuelBand customers a $2.4m settlement

If you bought a Nike+ FuelBand between 2012 and 2015 you may be eligible for a small refund.

The sports brand, alongside co-defendant Apple, have agreed to settle a lawsuit alleging the company falsely advertised the wearables health tracking capabilities.

The settlement comes in the shape of a $2.4 million payout to customers.

The FuelBand was unable to match advertisements boasting the ability to accurately track calorie burn, steps and overall activity (which is represented in a conceptual 'NikeFuel' figure).

Since the FuelBand was never capable of accurately tracking the advertised features, Nike misled consumers and put the company in breach of warranty.

Emails were sent out to affected customers on Friday, providing instructions on how to claim either $15 (around £9.67, AU$20.59) cash payment, or a $25 (around £16.12, AU$34.31) gift card.

Customers have until 4 January 2016 to claim a refund, a form can be submitted here.