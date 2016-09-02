We might see a 4K-equipped Chromecast as early as October 4 if a rumor posted by Android Police is to be believed.

The new device will apparently be called either the Chromecast Plus, or the Chromecast Ultra, and should be equipped to do battle with a range of 4K streaming devices that have recently launched including the Roku 4, Amazon Fire TV, and Nvidia Shield TV.

However, despite the arrival of the new hardware, the 4K content will take slightly longer to emerge due to the fact that all Chromecast-enabled apps will presumably need to be updated to take advantage of the new resolution.

Via AndroidPolice