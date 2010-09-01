Sharp shows off pioneering video wall at IFA

Sharp will show off what it describes as 'pioneering' video wall technology at IFA in Berlin.

The electronics giant will show off a 'seamless' panel consisting of 54 60 inch panels – with the bezels of the televisions just 6.5mm.

The display uses Sharp's new PN-V601 professional LCD panels and will show short films about the company.

New benchmark

Grace Liang, Commercial AV Product Manager at Sharp Electronics (UK) said; "Our PN-V601 represents a new benchmark for the slim bezel monitor market.

"With the new 60-inch screen size, a 13ft x 7ft video wall can be created with just nine monitors, where it would take sixteen competitive 46inch monitors to produce a comparable wall (100 square metres).

"This also means significant reductions in overall purchase, installation and power consumption costs, depending on the final wall size."