JVC's ultra-thin LED backlight TV outed

JVC chose this year's CEDIA expo to show off its 32-inch debut in the LED backlight market – the LT-32WX50.

In what is a rather muted show this year – what with the economic crash and all – JVC's super-skinny TV certainly stood out from the custom install crowd, with its High Native contrast ratio of 4,000:1 and 90 per cent Adobe RGB colour space.

Not only this, the panel has a thickness of just 7mm and only weighs around 5Kg.

Slimmest yet

The 1080p panel is JVC's slimmest yet, with the majority of the bulk coming from connectivity. There's 2x HDMI inputs on the chassis, PC input and slots for an SD card and USB stick.

Although JVC are pitching the TV at the post-production market, the company has certainly an eye on the consumer market, with pricing to be around the £1,900 mark.

And when should we see this Twiggy of the TV market? JVC has told us that it hopes the television will be in stores in the UK around October/November time.