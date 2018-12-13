TechRadar's downloads advent calendar: get Steganos Safe 19 free

The holidays are an expensive time, so we’re bringing you a special treat: a full, free Windows program to download every day until Christmas.

The 13th program in our free downloads advent calendar is Steganos Safe 19 – a secure digital vault to protect all your more important and personal files.

Steganos Safe is designed for the data you don't want anyone else to see, whether it's stored on your PC, an external drive, a USB stick, or in the cloud.

This incredibly hand program can create safes up to 2TB in size, and secure them with 384-bit AES-XEX encryption. You can secure them with alphanumeric passwords, PicPass, or a USB key to keep out snoopers, and hide them in plain sight as ordinary files.

Once you've unlocked your safe, it integrates seamlessly with Windows and behaves just like any other drive until you re-lock it.

Steganos Safe is incredibly easy to use. Download it, request your free serial number and start protecting your files today.

Download provided by Steganos

