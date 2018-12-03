TechRadar's downloads advent calendar: get Ashampoo Uninstaller 6 free

The holidays are an expensive time, so we’re bringing you a special treat: a full, free Windows program to download every day until Christmas.

Take a look behind the eighth door on our free downloads advent calendar to find Ashampoo UnInstaller 6 – an incredibly convenient way to remove several programs at once, including the bits their own uninstallers would usually leave behind.

When you install a new program, Ashampoo Uninstaller 6 logs all the changes it makes to your system, making it easy to remove any additional software that's installed without your knowledge.

Ashampoo UnInstaller 6 can remove programs it hasn't logged too, sweeping away all temporary files and registry entries.

Another of Ashampoo UnInstaller 6's great features is the ability to take snapshots, which allow you to compare the state of your system at different points in time. You'll get a detailed report of every change made to your system and files, plus registry changes, so you can see exactly what's happened. It's enormously useful, particularly if you've fallen victim to a malware attack.

Despite all this, Ashampoo UnInstaller is light on system resources, and won't have a noticeable impact on system performance. Download it free today and forget about messy software uninstallers.