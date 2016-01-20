Still a long way to DevOps ubiquity, techradarPro survey finds

DevOps, the portmanteau word for development and operations, was one of the most prominent terms in business technology in 2015 despite being first coined back in 2009.

It is broadly defined as the school of thought that seeks to strengthen the partnership between software developers and other IT professionals.

That is usually done by adopting a common set of processes, infrastructural changes as well as better tools to foster an ecosystem that makes coding, testing and releasing software as seamless as possible.

A survey, carried out recently by techradarPro, reveals that DevOps is becoming increasingly popular amongst companies regardless of their sizes and that's despite a relatively slow start.

Nearly 600 people replied and nearly 10% say that their organisations plan to adopt DevOps over the next 12 months with a further 8% saying that it has already been adopted.

Education, education, education

Much remains to be done though when it comes to educating the wider business community when it comes to the benefits of DevOps: seven out of 10 respondents claim that they are not familiar with DevOps and DevOps practices with a quarter of those who answered saying that they expect to see small level of benefits from DevOps.

In addition, nearly a third of those who answered said that they felt constricted by manual processes when deploying and delivering app/software updates with these being delivered with a similar proportion delivering multiple updates into production on a regular cadence.

The ownership of DevOps at least seems to have been settled with two thirds of those who had an opinion on the matter saying that both Dev and Ops own the DevOps movement.

The survey was carried out in partnership with Automic.