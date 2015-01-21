We're here live for Microsoft's big Windows 10 reveal!

We're just minutes away from Microsoft's huge Windows 10 reveal ... the real one this time. But more importantly, we're here live in Redmond, Wash. at Microsoft's campus, ready to bring you all the latest news, impressions and more of what Nadella and crew have to show us today.

So, what should we expect? For starters, a clearer look at Microsoft's vision for a single operating system across Windows laptops, desktops, tablets and phones, not to mention a single, unified app store.

Plus, Xbox's Phil Spencer will be presenting today, which means that there's plenty in store for gamers in Windows 10. And finally, rumors are buzzing of a brand new phone-laptop hybrid device designed by Microsoft – similar to that Surface Pro 3 thing that we dug so much.

Almost there! So ... close...

