Mozilla criticizes Windows 10 browser changes

Mozilla has slammed Microsoft for making it harder for users to change the default browser settings in Windows 10.

In an open letter to the firm, Mozilla's CEO Chris Beard called the move an "aggressive" one that "overrides users choice on Windows 10" by making users work harder to use browsers such as Mozilla's Firefox, Google Chrome and others.

"It now takes more than twice the number of mouse clicks, scrolling through content and some technical sophistication for people to reassert the choices they had previously made in earlier versions of Windows. It's confusing, hard to navigate and easy to get lost," Beard's letter to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella argued.

Firefox will still flash up with an automatic prompt to make it your default browser, however, it is a much longer process than before. On previous systems it would change there and then whereas now it takes you to a new setting page where you then have to choose the default app.

Simpler?

It will also no longer ask you to make it the default option during the installation. Microsoft has since provided a statement to The Verge in response to the letter, which read as follows:

"We designed Windows 10 to provide a simple upgrade experience for users and a cohesive experience following the upgrade. During the upgrade, consumers have the choice to set defaults, including for web browsing. Following the upgrade, they can easily choose the default browser of their choice. As with all aspects of the product, we have designed Windows 10 as a service; if we learn from user experience that there are ways to make improvements, we will do so."

Windows 10 has been incredibly popular in its first two days with almost 14 million users deciding to download it and many more expected to take the plunge in the coming days.