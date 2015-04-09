Want to install Windows 10? Check what I learnt first

I've probably installed Windows 10 Technical Preview (TP for short) about 20 times over the last few months on tablets, laptops and desktops, and in the process have learnt quite a few things about the all-important installation journey.

The current iteration, 10049, is probably the most stable version to date and likely to be the penultimate one before the beta version is officially launched at Build 2015 in San Francisco later this month. Sandwiched between the two will be build 10051, which has already been leaked.

Also, make sure you read through my article 'Don't install Windows 10 preview without reading this first' before embarking on getting Windows 10 up and running.