Download of the day: iTunes

Why you need it

There's no denying that Apple's iTunes software is a powerful piece of music software. It can help you get your media library organised, whether that consists of music, films or TV shows, and with a gorgeous album art layout and simple colour scheme, it looks good too.

You can create your own playlists and burn them to CD, or let iTunes take over with its Genius feature, which automatically creates playlists based on the songs in your library. It also features Genius Mix, which plays a selection of songs based on a chosen genre, much like a radio station.

Then there's the iTunes Store, which boasts over 43 million songs, 85,000 films and 300,000 TV programmes to choose from. It's the largest music vendor in the world, so it's pretty much guaranteed you'll find what you're looking for. If you own an Apple device, you can also download apps for it from a range of over 700,000.

There are a load of useful features to help make viewing your media much easier, from custom colours for each album view to various different file sorting options, so you can find exactly what you're looking for in a cinch. So give iTunes a try and find out why it's one of the most popular media players in the world.

Key features

