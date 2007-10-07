1.0.2 update boosts iPod performance

Apple has obviously taken recent criticism of the iPod nano and iPod classic to heart - it's just issued a firmware update for both digital music players that massively boosts their performance.

The 1.0.2 update improves menu navigation and the speed at which Cover Flow's album artwork draws.

The update also fixes both the iPod nano and iPod classic's Video Out option. Prior to the update, this option simply appeared to be disabled (greyed out).

Component video output

Updated iPods should now warn you that you need to connect your iPod classic or iPod nano to a new Apple Universal Dock or a compatible AV cable.

This is because the new iPods now use a new connector with component video output, giving you much better picture quality.

The 1.0.2 update is available via Apple's iTunes software.