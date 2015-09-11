Apple's new Live Photos feature will eat up your storage

Apple's Live Photos aims to add a fun twist to your still photography, but could gobble up your precious onboard storage very quickly. The new feature, which works by automatically shooting video with sound up to three seconds prior and after a photo is taken, will take up twice as much storage as a single photo consumes, MacRumors reports.

It's logical that a photo that's sugar-coated in full motion and sound would take up more room, but it creates even more of a storage conundrum for future iPhone 6S owners. Especially those who are looking to nab the 16GB options. On the other hand, if you're considering, or who have already pre-ordered, the 64GB or 128GB flavors of the iPhone 6S or iPhone 6S Plus, you'll be able to take tons of Live Photos before you need to offload them onto your Mac.

Thankfully, the on-by-default feature can be turned off if you're hoping to get the most out of your storage space. Stay tuned for our full review of the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus to see more in-depth findings on the impact of Live Photos on storage.

