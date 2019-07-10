Nintendo Switch Lite release date, price, games and more

After months of rumors, Nintendo has finally announced a new Nintendo Switch console. The Nintendo Switch Lite is a much smaller, solely handheld version of the Nintendo Switch and comes in three different colors: yellow, gray and turquoise.

According to Nintendo, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a device "dedicated to handheld gameplay". The device has integrated controls and, unlike its larger predecessor, will not support video output to TV.

In addition, the Nintendo Switch Lite will only play Nintendo Switch games that support handheld mode.

The Nintendo Switch Lite will launch on September 20, 2019 and cost $199.99 (roughly £160 or AU$290).

A limited edition Nintendo Switch Lite Zacian & Zamazenta Edition console will also launch on November 8 to celebrate the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Shield games - this version will feature cyan and magenta buttons, and illustrations of the two new Legendary Pokémon.

We've gathered all the important information on the Nintendo Switch Lite, so you can quickly become an expert on Nintendo's newest console.

Nintendo Switch Lite price

When it releases, you'll be able to pick up the Nintendo Switch Lite for $199.99 (roughly £160 or AU$290).

That's a fair saving on the launch price of the Nintendo Switch at $299.99 / £279.99 / AU$469.95, and it shows what the Switch Lite is meant to be – an affordable version of the Switch.

Between various Nintendo Switch bundles and deals, and of course the impending Amazon Prime Day, you can actually get a Switch quite a bit cheaper than that launch price now, but we'd also expect the Switch Lite to come with bundles to cut its price down too.

Nintendo Switch Lite availability

The Nintendo Switch Lite will launch on September 20, 2019 - just in time for holiday season. The handheld console will be available in turquoise, gray and yellow models, as the above image shows, and will also come with a screen protector and protective case.

If you're a fan of Pokémon Sword and Shield, it may be worth waiting a little longer until November 8 (a week before the game's release), when Nintendo is launching a Zacian & Zamazenta Edition console, which will feature cyan and magenta buttons, and illustrations of the two new Legendary Pokémon.

Nintendo Switch Lite features

The Nintendo Switch Lite is smaller than the second screen of the main Nintendo Switch – it doesn't have detachable Joy-Cons either, so you can only ever play it as one complete bundle.

Talking of things the Switch Lite is missing – a HDMI port, as you can't plug it in to your TV, and also a kickstand to let it stand unsupported. That won't matter much though, as you'll likely be using it to game on the go.

The Switch Lite battery life is supposedly around 7 hours, so it might not be amazing for long journeys, but it still should be useful for your daily commute.

What games will Nintendo Switch Lite play?

You'll be able to play almost all your Nintendo Switch games on your new Switch Lite – almost, not all.

Games will need to have a handheld mode to work, although according to Nintendo, "some games will have restrictions". Nintendo has clarified that the back-of-box information for physical games, or Nintendo's website, will say if this is the case.

Most of your favourite games do have this handheld mode, including Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Super Mario Maker 2, but since this phone appeals to people who don't actually have a Switch, there shouldn't be too many people two will be negatively affected by this.