Namecheap adds new Bitcoin payment option, offers free training course

The domain registrar and web host Namecheap has announced that it will now allow users to pay for its products and services using Bitcoin through the open source and self-hosted cryptocurrency payment processor BTCPay.

With BTCPay, the company's customers can now add any amount of money up to $100,000 to their Namecheap account balance to use for payments and this will work with any Bitcoin wallet. It's also worth noting that BTCPay doesn't offer refunds so once you add Bitcoin to your Namecheap account using the service, you'll be unable to withdraw it.

Namecheap has a long history of supporting Bitcoin and it actually became the first major domain registrar to accept the cryptocurrency for payments all the way back in 2013.

The company will also continue to accept payments through BitPay in addition to BTCPay.

Free training course

Have you always wanted to create your own website but didn't know how to get started? Well then you're in luck as Namecheap has released a virtual lesson on its YouTube channel aimed at teaching students and online novices all about building a website and web hosting.

The course, titled “The Internet Basics You Need to Launch Your First Website”, covers the basics of domains, web hosting and online security. By watching Namecheap's new video, users will learn all about domain names, how DNS works, what a TLD is, what an SSL certificate is, how to choose a web host and more.

Educators wishing to teach their students all about web hosting can also visit Namecheap for Education's webpage to find out how to claim a free .me domain name and other products from the company.

In today's digital world, learning more about websites and web hosting can open a lot of doors and it's great to see Namecheap offer a free training course and products to students.