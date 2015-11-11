Microsoft Surface Pro 4: 5 major glitches

The pen is a great accessory that comes bundled with the Surface Pro 4. I'm not an artist, so my experience with the pen is limited to note-taking and casual sketching and doodling.

The new Surface Pen is more sensitive than before, with 1,024 levels of pressure sensitivity, up from 256 levels on the Surface Pro 3. Surface Pro 3 owners who are enamored by the pen can easily purchase the new Surface Pen as it's backward compatible.

Another hardware upgrade that the pen brings is interchangeable tips. The pen that ships with the Surface Pro 4 comes with one tip, but you can purchase a kit with additional tips for just $10 (£6, AU$14). I haven't tried out all the tips, but the new tip has more friction and grip, which more closely mimics the experience of writing on paper than the old pen.

This is an important feature for artists and note-takers. Generally, when using a digitizing stylus, the experience of writing with a plastic nib over a glass surface can feel slippery, but the new nibs and erasers make the digital experience more akin to writing with a real pen and paper.

I still found that latency is still present with the new pen, and it does take a fraction of a second for the digital ink to catch up. Tracking appears to be consistent. And although Microsoft reduced the parallax effect of the pen, the tip and on-screen cursor placement do not always line up. This means that digital artists may have to shift where they place the tip of their pens on the Surface Pro 4's screen to get their drawings lined up the way they want.

As a note-taker, OneNote is an excellent app for writing and storing all your digital clippings from around the web. It's a great tool for research and journaling. With auto paper size, I appreciate that OneNote will automatically extend my page when my writing gets close to the edge.

This is useful for extending more writing space to the length of the page so that you're not constantly adding pages and flipping through pages in a notebook. I prefer to scroll as it just feels like a more continuous experience, but Microsoft's software doesn't allow me to auto size my paper vertically and not horizontally.

This has been a common complaint of OneNote users. As I sometimes print my digital notes to have an analog copy with me for meetings or presentations, horizontal auto paper sizing means that my resulting printed page would come with illegibly small fonts. The ideal setup for me would be to keep the paper width to 8.5-inches, but keep vertical scrolling. Right now, I'd have to choose between fixed 8.5 x 11-inch sheets or free auto paper sizing.

For business users, the pen can also help you migrate to a paperless office. You no longer need to print PDF contracts to sign them, only to rescan them later to have digital files.