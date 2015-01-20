HP unveils its line of enterprise convertibles and tablets

If your business is looking for enterprise-focused devices that are designed to provide portability and power, HP has several new tablets and convertibles they'd like you to test out.

In addition to the recently leaked HP Pro Slate 12, HP Pro Slate 8 and HP Pro Tablet 408 G1, HP unveiled the Elite X2 1011 G1, the ElitePad 1000 G2 Healthcare and Rugged Tablets, and the Pro Slate 10 EE & Pro Tablet 10 EE.

The Elite x2 1011 G1 is an 11.6-inch Windows 8 convertible. It features a Core M processor built into a magnesium-alloy bezel. The Elite x2 is meant to serve as a tablet primarily, but HP claims it offers enough under the hood to serve as an enterprise laptop as well. With 10.5 hours of battery life, it will run more than a full business day. It will be available later this month for $899 (around £987, or AUS$967).

Industry-specific devices

The ElitePad 1000 G2 Healthcare Tablet is a 2.4 pound 10.1-inch device with a full HD screen. It is powered by an Intel Atom processor and features a 2D barcode reader specifically designed to read and scan personnel, patient, and medication information. It is generally available for $1499 (around £546, or AUS$1830).

Similar to the Healthcare Tablet, HP unveiled its tougher, more longer lasting cousin, the ElitePad 1000 G2 Rugged Tablet, a 3.2 pound tablet powered by an Intel Atom processor. In addition to the 2D barcode reader available on the Healthcare Tablet, the ElitePad 1000 G2 Rugged Tablet offers 20 hours of battery life and a full HD 10.1-inch screen. It will be available in February for $1599 (around £1055, or AUS$1950).

The Pro Tablet 10 EE features an Intel Atom processor that runs on Windows 8. It weighs 1.87 pounds and is generally available for $279 (around £184, or AUS$340). The same device can be purchased with an Android-based operating system - the Pro Slate 10 EE - for $299 (around £190, or AUS$980) for educators and $349 (around £230, or AUS$426) for general consumers.

Pro Slate and Pro Tablets

Although previously reported on, pricing and availability for the Pro Slate and Pro Tablet lines were unknown. The Pro Slate 8 and Pro Slate 12 are both generally available for $449 (around £296, or AUS$548) and $569 (around £374, or AUS$695) , respectively. The Pro Tablet 408 G1 is now available for $299 (around £190, or AUS$980). Both the 8-inch and 12-inch devices offer 12 hours of battery life.

