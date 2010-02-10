Notion Ink prepping two versions of 'Adam' tablet

Notion Ink's Adam tablet offers the best of an ebook combined with HD video courtesy of Nvidia's Tegra 2 tech

One of the most interesting Android-based tablet PC products to be demonstrated at CES last month was the 'Adam' tablet/e-reader device that has been three years in the making at Indian company Notion Ink.

The device combines the ease-on-the-eye of electronic ink technology alongside the option to view HD video powered by Nvidia's Tegra 2 graphics tech. It promises to offer the best of both worlds, but will it make a dent in Apple's market dominance with the iPad in 2010?

HD Tablet PC and ebook

Notion Ink's device makes use of Pixel Qi display tech, which is what allows you to use it as an ebook with no backlit screen in sunlight.

The company has now unveiled plans for an App Competition offering a cool $1,000,000 prize money for the best Adam-compatible app.

Slashgear also reports that "Notion Ink are apparently considering two versions of Adam for release, one of which could measure 12.9mm thick and the other 11.6mm; in contrast" compared with the iPad which is 13.4mm.

Expect to hear more from Notion Ink at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona later this month.

Via Slashgear.com