MSI's new Wind is the ultimate portable TV

MSI Wind - soon to be packing a 3G radio and TV tuner

MSI's latest version of its popular Wind netbook, the U123, has been announced this week, featuring a faster processor than the first-gen models along with an in-built 3G radio and television tuner.

While we are big fans of the latest slimline Wind U120 - which shares the same slightly faster and more efficient N280 1.66GHz Atom processor as the new U123 - the addition of the 3G telly and radio tuner is a real Brucie bonus.

MSI's machine packs in a 160GB HD, 1GB RAM and a six cell battery

Goodbye dongle

Dongles are soon to be well out of fashion for working on the go, with in-built 3G connectivity surely soon to be standard on most new netbooks.

MSI's new Wind will also feature an antenna socket alongside its three USB ports, monitor output and SD reader.

Turning the Wind into a proper portable telly with no need for any further external tuners really is a stroke of genius.

Stay tuned for more on UK pricing and release as and when we get it.