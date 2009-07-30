Acer launches TravelMate 8000 Timeline laptops

Acer just keeps on knocking out decently built laptops that are ideal for anyone working on the go, with its new range of TravelMate 8000 Timeline notebooks now available.

The new Travelmate's are available in 15.6in, 14.1in and 13.3in options, weighing in at 2kg for the biggest down to 1.6kg for the smallest and, in Acer's own words, are "specifically designed for no-compromise performance, superior security and trouble-free manageability, while offering extended productivity thanks to 8+ of battery life."

All the new models from Acer feature Intel's Laminar Wall Jet technology – originally developed for jet engines, no less – with Acer's new lappys featuring louvers that draw in cold air and push it around the chassis' inner surface to make sure you don't toast your knees when working on the sofa late into the night (again!).

A life on the go

"Designed for a life on the go, the TravelMate 8000 notebooks are ultra-thin, just about one inch thick and ultra-light," boasts Acer's press release.

The TravelMate 8000 Timeline series feature WXGA LED backlit display with 16:9 aspect ratio, 1366X768 HD resolution and high brightness. Which means once you've finished up with that boring PowerPoint presentation or worrying yourself to death over the latest company accounts in Excel, you can cheer yourself up with a nice DVD movie and a cup of tea!

Acer is offering various options, including 2GB or 4GB DDR3 memory (upgradable to 8GB in total – should you ever need that much memory), a 250GB or 320GB capacity HDD and the standard 802.11 a/b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Integrated 3G connectivity is set to be an add-on option later in the year.

Price-wise, there not 'cheap' but then again, you gets what you pays for. The 13.3in model with 250GB storage costs £579, the 14.1in model with 320GB costs £699 and the 15.6in model with 320GB storage costs £709.