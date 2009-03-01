Gmail grows up with new, sleeker interface

Gmail has finally caught up with the pack

It's no biggie for most folk, but if you're a heavy user of Gmail, then the latest tweaks rolled out by Google at the weekend will save some serious time.

The Gmail engineers have finally added the ability to attach multiple files at once to any message. Previously, they required us to jump through hoops and select the attachments one at a time.

All together now

Now, the years-old trick of holding CTRL or CMD, on Windows or Mac respectively, lets us bung everything in together.

Should those attached files be bigguns – and that is one of Gmail's fortes, after all – there's also a new progress bar showing how long until each upload completes. Nice.