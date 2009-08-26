Denon launches D-F107DAB+ mini system

Denon, usually known for its heavy duty AV kit, has announced that sometimes size doesn't matter, with the launch of the D-F107DAB+ mini system.

With a size that measures a mere 25 x 25cm, the Denon system is certainly compact but it still manages to pack in some decent features.

Superb speakers

These include a 24-bit D/A converter which will make your CD playback sound the best it possibly can.

Alongside this is a pair of SC-F107 speakers. These are based on Denon's high-end CX concept, so expect nothing but pristine sound.

If all your CDs have gone the way of the dodo, then you'll be happy to hear that there is a front USB port for connecting an iPod (and, yes, it is iPod friendly) which will play WMA and MP3 files. There's also DAB+ radio inside.

The release date for D-F107DAB+ is September, with a price point of £599.99. If you rather not have the speakers, then the main base is available for £449.99.

Colour-wise, you can get it in black or silver.