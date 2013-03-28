Mozilla, Epic Games working to bring console-quality gaming to browsers

Console games in the Firefox browser? Your boss is going to hate this

PS4? Xbox 720? Who needs them when you can fire up the Firefox browser on any PC or Mac.

Firefox creators Mozilla are teaming up with Epic Games to bring the latter's Unreal Engine 3 (UE3) to the web browser. Code for games running on the UE3 can now be compiled to a new optimised Javascript engine developed by Mozilla.

Impressively, the teams behind this work are claiming that programs using this system will work at speeds similar to native applications.

Mozilla is at the Games Developer Conference (GDC) this week, hosting a booth to show off what this tech is capable of. Below is a video of showing an Epic Games tech demo running in a Firefox browser window.

