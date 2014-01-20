EA Origin on Steam Machines? Gabe's up for it

Valve wants to make its Machines as open as possible

From the start, Valve's had a very open philosophy when it comes to Steam Machines, and it appears that won't change when it comes to letting other distributors on to the platform.

Writing in a Reddit AMA, Gabe Newell said that Valve would have no problem with putting EA's Origin on its Steam Machines.

"We're trying to make it as open as possible," he said. "If EA wants to put Origin on it, that would be fine."

Origin of species

Upping the number of outlets for distributors would make the Steam Machines a lot more attractive for those people currently concerned with the limitations of SteamOS.

But the choice of Origin is a particularly interesting example given that Valve and EA have had a little bit of a rocky past regarding the Steam Store.

A number of the Steam Machines already revealed will offer the option to dual boot dual, but it's not just about gaming. Valve wants to put a whole range of entertainment features on SteamOS, according to Valve employee Anna Sweet.

"We want to add music, movies and TV to SteamOS before it gets released to consumers," she said.