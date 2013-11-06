Awesome bendy screen and battery go full-on Minority Report

It's fair to say that curved tech is pretty "in" right now, with the Samsung Galaxy Round and LG G Flex getting serious with their own flexible screens last month.

Now researchers at the New Jersey Institute of Technology have created a battery that's super flexible - it can even be rolled up.

We expect this kind of tech will play a big role in the onslaught of bendy phones sitting on the horizon.

At the same time, Japanese company SEL has shown off a phone with a display that curves around the phone without losing screen resolution, spelling bad news for flat earth enthusiasts. Check it out below.

More blips!

Go bend your good self around some of our blips