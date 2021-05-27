Dying Light 2 release date, trailers, news and rumors

We're finally starting to hear more about Dying Light 2 (officially called Dying Light 2: Staying Human), following over a year's radio silence from developer Techland.

For a long time, we weren't sure if Dying Light 2 would ever come to fruition. Following its announcement at E3 2018, Techland initially set a release window of early 2020 for the long-awaited sequel. However, in January 2020, the developer announced the game was delayed - giving no new release window.

Since then, we haven't heard much about Dying Light 2 - until now. Techland has announced that it will be hosting a Dying Light 2: Staying Human reveal on May 27, where we'll finally find out what's happening with the survival horror - and maybe we'll even get a release date. Want to know more? Here's everything we know so far about Dying Light 2: Staying Human.

As it stands, we still don't have a firm Dying Light 2 release date. However, we expect it to likely be sometime this year given that Techland lists the sequel as "coming soon" on its Steam listing. Speculation of a release date later this year has also been bolstered by an Italian news site advertisement for the game, which gives a release date of December 7, 2021 - though it's not been confirmed if this is real.

It's likely we don't have to wait much longer for an official Dying Light 2 release date, as we expect Techland to divulge this information during its official Dying Light 2: Staying Human reveal on May 27.

Dying Light 2 trailers

Dying Light 2 4K gameplay demo

The last - and longest - official Dying Light 2 trailer we saw was back in August 2019. The 26-minute 4K gameplay demo gave us our best look yet at what we can expect from Dying Light 2, giving us a glimpse of the world, traversal, combat and the consequences of your choices in action. Check it out below:

Dying Light 2 E3 2019 trailer

The E3 2019 cinematic trailer revealed Dying Light 2's initial release window of "Spring 2020" (which was later delayed). Check it out below:

Dying Light 2 gameplay world premiere trailer

The second trailer revealed at E3 2018 gave us our first look at Dying Light 2's gameplay. Much like its predecessor, Dying Light 2 looks to be parkour heavy, with new protagonist Aiden traversing the world in style.

The trailer also explains how Dying Light 2's "functioning ecosystem" reacts to the player's choices and showcases a mission that sees Aiden undertaking a quest for a faction called the Peacekeepers. The city will change depending on whether you choose to carry out their orders, with each choice impacting the wider ecosystem. Each choice has its benefits and drawbacks, with Techland stating there are hundreds of choices to be made. Check it out below:

Dying Light 2 announcement trailer

Dying Light 2 was announced back at E3 2018 with this official announcement trailer, giving us our first look at Dying Light 2's decaying open world which will change depending on the choices players make. Check It out below:

Dying Light 2 gameplay and setting

Dying Light 2, like its predecessor, is set in a post-apocalyptic open world, plagued zombies-like infected and ruthless survivors. Staying Human is set in The City, a huge urban area in Europe that has been divided into regions and is set to be four times larger than in the original game.

The sequel introduces a new protagonist, Aiden Caldwell, who is an infected survivor (best of both worlds, eh?). Thanks to Aiden's brutal combat abilities and athleticism, he's a commodity in this world and so factions are itching to get him on their side as the city teeters on the brink of collapse due to a water shortage.

Choices play a huge role in Dying Light 2. Each choice you make will impact the ecosystem of the world, resulting in visible changes to the world itself and to the game's narrative. No pressure. According to Techland there are over one hundred choices to make and even if you complete the game, you'll have only seen 50% of what's on offer.

From what we've seen so far, Dying Light 2 will continue to have a focus on parkour for traversal, but offers new ways of getting around including paragliding, grappling and using zombies to break your fall. Also, like in Dying Light, Dying Light 2 has a day/night cycle that sees the streets becoming even more hostile during the night time and four player co-op multiplayer will also be available.

While some aspects are the same, Dying Light 2 does introduce a bunch of new elements including new zombies, melee weapons and characters.

Dying Light 2 news and rumors

Dying Light 2 live stream

Techland is set to host a Dying Light 2 live stream on May 27, where we're sure to learn more about the long-awaited sequel. The announcement for the event was a weird one. Multiple outlets (TechRadar included) were sent a package containing a note and concept art for Dying Light 2. Using the UV light provided, we found details about the event, including its May 27 date. The concept art also confirmed an official title for the game, - Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

Given the effort Techland put into this reveal, we have a suspicion that the Dying Light 2 livestream could be a big one and might finally reveal some long-requested details, such as the game’s release date.

The live stream will take place on May 27 at 12 PM PT / 8 PM BST. You’ll be able to watch the stream from developer Techland’s Twitch channel.