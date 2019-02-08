Cyber incidents are now a top risk for global businesses

Cyber may well be the most rapidly developing and fastest morphing risk out there. If you go back even ten years, we were concerned with computer viruses. Now, almost no one mentions this word, while everybody is talking about malware, the meaner, more versatile, more persistent younger brother of the virus.

The threats we feared a decade ago and the incidents they caused are pale in comparison to what we are facing now. And since there is no stopping to this process of digitalization, things will only get more interesting. At the same time, businesses are taking note of how significant a threat cyber is. When it debuted in the Allianz Risk Barometer, cyber placed 15th in 2013. Since then, it has risen to number 1, which means it is the risk our clients mention most when thinking about the biggest threats to their business.