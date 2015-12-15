Raspberry Pi: Everything you need to know

Note: Our everything you need to know about Raspberry Pi feature has been fully updated. This article was first published in March 2012.

The year was 2012, and while most eyes were looking at the imminent arrival of Windows 8, another computing story was quietly gathering momentum. Fast forward to today and it's amazing to think how far the Raspberry Pi has come since its launch.

This barebones PC launched for a pittance, and has astonishingly managed to become even cheaper, with the latest iteration – the Raspberry Pi Zero – costing just £4 ($5 over in the US, which is around AU$7).

It was designed to encourage kids to code, but despite its small size, this board quickly proved itself capable of so much more, able to handle everyday tasks like spreadsheets and word processing.

If the BBC Micro ushered in the first golden age of home computing, the Raspberry Pi has restored some of the faded glory to Britain's role as pioneers in this field.