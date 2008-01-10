Corsair debuts 32GB memory sticks

The new Corsair Voyager and Survivor USB drives have been upgraded to wield a massive 32GB-worth of storage. That's almost as roomy as the HDD in the Dell laptop we're using in the office.

The Voyager comes encased in a protective rubber coating, while the Survivor is waterproof, thanks to a tough, tubular aluminium shell. Even though the drives have enough storage to hold 16 high-def movies, the cases are slim enough that they won't leave an unsightly bulge in your jeans.

The suggested retail price is $229 for the Voyager, and $249 for the Survivor, so likely UK prices will be around £160 and £175 marks respectively.