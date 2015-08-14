5 things you should know about Skylake

Intel's first Skylake CPUs, the sixth-generation of Intel's Core processor range, are now on sale. The 'tock' to Broadwell's 'tick' brings plenty of incremental improvements such as more power that will please gamers looking for a modest boost. Skylake has also been designed to take the uplift in wireless charging into account and we've been promised that Thunderbolt 3 support will arrive to make connecting to external devices faster than ever before.

Manufacturers are already well on board with Skylake and while it didn't arrive in time for Windows 10, we could possibly see an uplift in Windows 10 adoption driven by sales of PCs boasting these new CPUs.

You're probably still wondering why you should fork out on Skylake, so in this article we're going to put forward five reasons to try to persuade you that the sky is by no means the limit with Intel's new processor.