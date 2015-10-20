Tim Cook: There's a 'massive change' coming to the car industry

Rumors of a possible Apple Car just keep popping up, and Apple CEO Tim Cook might have just hinted at it rather than dispelling the rumors.

Speaking at the Wall Street Journal's WSJD Live event, Tim Cook spoke about the future of the car industry as a whole, saying, "When I look at the automobile, what I see is that software becomes an increasingly important part of the car of the future."

"You see that autonomous driving becomes much more important."

And of the future, Cook said, "It will seem like there will be massive change in that industry."

But what about an Apple Car?

While Cook didn't outright confirm that the company is working on an Apple Car, he did very - very - subtly hint at a future possibility, saying, "We'll see what we do in the future."

Cook explained that Apple in the short term will be looking to give its users an "iPhone experience in the car" with its CarPlay system - but an evolution is at hand.

"I do think that industry is at an inflection point for massive change, not just evolutionary change," Cook said.

And considering the history of Apple's products, we're certain the tech giant will want to be a part of that change.