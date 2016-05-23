GMC makes towing easier with – what else? – more cameras

Technology has made new cars smarter and safer to drive, but what about towing? GMC teamed up with Echomaster to put the infotainment display to use for safer and easier towing with a dealer-installed triple camera accessory for 2014 and newer Sierra trucks.

Three Echomaster cameras can be installed on 2014 and newer models of Sierra 1500 and HD (2500 and 3500) vehicles.

The camera system offers two side-view and a rear-view cameras, ensuring the trailer is where you want it to be. The rear-camera is supposed to be mounted to the rear-most edge of your trailer for a clear view of what's behind you.

When a trailer is attached and the GMC Sierra is in reverse, the cameras display on the integrated IntelliLink screen. Drivers are able to access cameras during normal driving by pressing and holding the 'Home' button on the IntelliLink system.

There's also an optional fourth camera that can be positioned inside the trailer so you can keep tabs on what's in there, such as monitoring lively horses or rowdy livestock in your trailer.

The same trailering camera system is also available on 2013 to 2016 model year Chevrolet Silverados. Ford debuted a similar system for its F-series Super Duty trucks earlier this year, too.