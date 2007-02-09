Porn may not decide HD war

Format pimps: the internet's abundance of free porn is taking the stick out of the tail of the porn industry

The pornography industry may not be the deciding factor in the battle between HD DVD and Blu-ray - or so MSNBC claims.

MSNBC is disputing the porn industry's claims of being worth $3.6 billion (£1.7billion) in DVD sales alone. Due to the internet's increasing supply of free pornography that figure is now questionable.

There is also little concrete information on the industry's true worth, with insider reports often exaggerating revenue.

If accurate, both factors would mean the porn industry will not have the financial muscle to swing the direction of the high-definition optical disc format war by picking a side.

Last year the porn industry rallied together to support the HD DVD format, which many thought would help the format beat its rival, the Sony-led Blu-ray. At the same time, Sony was rumored to have said it wanted no pornography released on its format.

However, this isn't the case as pornography is being released on both formats. Debby Does Dallas will be out on both HD DVD and Blu-ray in March.

With DVD, the porn industry's multi-million dollar income helped establish the format.