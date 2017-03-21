RIP iPad Mini 2: now is the time to buy Apple's mini tablet

The iPad Mini 2 is dead. Apple has dropped the cheapest tablet from its official store and now only offers the iPad Mini 4 in its smaller iPad range.

If you want to buy a tablet directly from Apple your choices are now the either the 12.9-inch or 9.7-inch iPad Pro, the newly launched iPad and the iPad Mini 4.

We have ranked the iPad Mini 2 as our best cheap tablet in the world for quite a long time now, so it's probably a wise time to buy it before it drops off sale altogether. Supply will begin to dry up soon so you may want to grab it while you can.

Some retailers may drop the price even further in the coming weeks, so keep your eyes peeled for a bargain.