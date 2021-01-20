Best WordPress gallery plugins of 2021

Like any decent website builder, WordPress comes with its own image gallery feature, but it doesn’t hold a candle to what third party developers can offer. With that in mind, we’ve gathered five of the most popular ones for you.

Also check out the best WordPress hosting

(Image credit: FooGallery)

1. FooGallery A feature-packed image gallery plugin with lots of options TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Nice templates + Powerful features

FooGallery comes in two flavours, a “free” and a “PRO” version. But although you do have access to some of its exciting features, such as drag and drop ordering, album creations, media library management, and retina thumbnail support among others, the best features - as you’d expect - can only be accessed with “PRO”.

We’re talking about fun templates such as Polaroid PRO, for instance, or support for Video Galleries (which hook up to YouTube, Vimeo, Wistia and others), and an impressive and versatile Frontend Filtering feature, which allows the viewer to find and see just the images they want based on a series of user-defined criteria.

If you decide to go for “PRO”, you have three options open to you, depending on how many sites you manage: $59 per year for one, $109 per year for 5 and $199 per year for up to 25. If you’d rather pay monthly, or grab yourself a lifetime licence, those options are available on request.

(Image credit: Gmedia)

2. Gmedia Gallery An affordable image gallery plugin with plenty of customizability TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Responsive templates + Affordable

Gmedia Premium is a good affordable plugin which lets you create responsive photo and video galleries. The videos can be embedded from YouTube and Vimeo, and you can display additional information on the page, such as EXIF Data. There are options to enable sharing to social media (Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest), and even allow likes and comments.

The price for all of this is on a sliding scale - the more sites you add the plugin to, the cheaper the price will be overall. For instance, if you only have one site, a single licence will set you back $29.99. Between 2 and 5 licences, that’s $20 each. The price goes down to $8.5 per licence if you order between 20 and 49 licences. Any more than that and you need to contact CodeEasily. The good thing about Gmedia is that all features are available for all plans.

(Image credit: Modula)

3. Modula Image Gallery A highly customizable image gallery plugin with loads of plans TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Nice presentation + Loads of useful features

Modula offers a good range of options, but as is the case with a plugin that offers a free version, the paid for upgrade has all the coolest features.

There’s a lot of customisation open to you, right down to choosing the type of scrolling. Deeplinking is a useful addition when you need to send a person directly to a specific image in your gallery, and you can also use a hover effect to reveal links to social media websites, to help visitors share your work with others. It’s disappointing though that not all features are available for all pricing plans.

As of this writing, Modula has a special offer. You can get the Starter plan for $25, which offers support for a single site and very basic features, including support for video (either self hosted or linked to YouTube or Vimeo).

Trio lets you install the plugin on up to 3 sites, with a few more features, such as password protected galleries, for $55.

Business bumps the support to 25 sites, and comes with all features, including watermarking, but not white label (ie, removing any mention of Modula from your sites), for $85.

And Agency, includes all features and an unlimited number of sites, for $115.

(Image credit: NextGEN)

4. NextGEN Gallery A full featured plugin well-suited for professional photographers TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Numerous high-end extensions + Many options

NextGEN is one of the most popular gallery plugins on Wordpress, and comes with a host of features. As usual the free option is limited but does give you an idea of what the Pro version would offer you.

We did like the option of adding extensions to the gallery - for an additional price. These extensions include Proofing, payment gateways (such as Stripe or Paypal), Coupons, Digital Downloads, and Ecommerce, among many others. There is so much available, it could overwhelm the casual user, but is bound to delight many professional photographers.

You have four plans open to you, depending on your needs, with Starter being the cheapest and also the one with the least number of features, but includes the basics such as retina images and infinite scrolling. You can use it on one site, for $29 per year. Plus bumps the price to $99 per year, lets you install it on up to 3 sites, and increases the number of options, such as support for comments and deeplinking. Pro, for $139 per year includes a simple checkout, and lets you use it on up to 5 sites. And finally, if you don’t like the idea of annual fees, there’s Lifetime which gives you access to all features, on an unlimited number of websites, for a one-off fee of $349.

(Image credit: 10Web)

5. Photo Gallery by 10Web A very versatile gallery plugin with an easy interface TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Flexible display options + Drag and drop ease

Photo Gallery by 10Web is extremely versatile, allowing you to create fully-responsive images and video galleries, which can be displayed in one of ten ways, such as thumbnails, masonry, mosaic, carousel, or blog style, among others. Its drag and drop interface makes it easy to design and rearrange your media.

You can give it a try using the free option - although it has a limited number of features, like only offering you 5 of the 10 gallery views, but it’s nice to see that watermarking is available. The Basic plan costs $30, grants you access to all ten premium gallery and album views, along with other features such as Social Sharing.

For $60, Pro lets you add the plugin on to 5 sites, and includes automatic optimisation and 20GB of cloud storage. The Plugin Bundle is yours for $100, lets you use the plugin on up to 30 sites, bumps up cloud storage to 100GB and comes with a range of premium plugins (hence the plan’s name).