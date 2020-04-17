Wise Data Recovery is a good free option for recovering deleted files. But, if you have a damaged hard drive, you’ll get more bang for your buck from other data recovery tools.

If you’re looking for the best data recovery software , then it's worth checking out Wise Data Recovery. This software enables you to restore deleted files for free, and can also help recover your files after hard drive damage or reformatting. While it’s designed for Windows, you can also run Wise Data Recovery on a Mac by using WinPE.

So, is this the right data recovery tool for you? Our Wise Data Recovery review will help you decide.

Wise Data Recovery: Plans and pricing

Wise Data Recovery is free to use if you’re only trying to recover recently deleted files. But, if you need deep scans to get data back from a re-partitioned, formatted, or damaged hard drive, you’ll need to pay for a Pro license. Plans cost $44.96 per month or $67.46 per year for one computer. With a paid subscription, you also get access to premium tech support.

Pricing options for Wise Data Recovery. (Image credit: WiseCleaner)

Wise Data Recovery: Features

The number one reason to choose Wise Data Recovery for file recovery is its adaptability. The software is able to recover thousands of file types, including almost every common type of document, image, and video file. It can also save email files, zip folder archives, and executables from permanent deletion.

A sampling of some file types that Wise Data Recovery supports. (Image credit: WiseCleaner)

Windows users also won’t have to worry about compatibility with multiple file systems on partitioned hard drives. Wise Data Recovery works with FAT, NTFS, HFS, and EXT file systems. Mac users may run into more trouble, though, since the software doesn’t support exFAT file systems.

Importantly, Wise Data Recovery offers two scanning options: Quick Scan and Deep Scan. Quick Scan is extremely fast and can generally recover recently deleted files. Deep Scan, on the other hand, takes significantly longer and is more suited to recovering files from formatted or damaged drives.

Wise Data Recovery: Client and client setup

Setting up Wise Data Recovery for hard drive data recovery is fast and simple. Just download and install the software on a clean hard drive, and it’s ready to run. If your computer’s boot drive is damaged, you can install the software to a USB flash drive on a working computer and move it to the damaged computer.

Wise Data Recovery enables you to select either a Quick Scan or Deep Scan. (Image credit: WiseCleaner)

The software’s user interface is modern and easy to navigate. It will automatically recognize all connected hard drives. As for how to recover deleted files, you simply need to select between a Quick Scan and Deep Scan. Discovered files are displayed in a familiar table format. You can sort results by size or file format, or use the keyword search tool to find specific files.

Wise Data Recovery: Performance

Wise Data Recovery is relatively fast and does an impressive job at recovering files. We tested out the software on a 107 GB SSD. The Quick Scan finished in about 18 seconds, while a Deep Scan took about 7.5 minutes.

Wise Data Recover was able to find a folder of recently deleted RIFF and TIF files. (Image credit: WiseCleaner)

This hard drive wasn’t damaged, so the Quick Scan was enough to find all the files in the recycling bin. But, the Deep Scan did turn up a folder of multimedia files and TIF images that had previously been deleted from the recycling bin, but were not wiped from the drive.

Wise Data Recovery: Efficiency

What we found most impressive about Wise Data Recovery was the fact that the software kept a minimal footprint even when performing a Deep Scan. The software never used more than 20% of our computer’s processing power, and memory usage peaked at around 450 MB. That’s a big plus, since it ensures you can run this software even on computers that are having widespread memory and drive damage issues.

Wise Data Recovery doesn’t include an estimation of how long your scan will take. (Image credit: WiseCleaner)

The only thing we would have liked to see was an estimated time remaining for each scan. When you’re running a deep scan for the first time, there’s no way to know whether it will take five minutes or an hour.

Wise Data Recovery: Support

Support for Wise Data Recovery is only available by email. The support team is available 24/7, but how long it takes to get a response depends on whether you use the free software or pay for a Pro subscription. Free users may wait up to three days, while Pro users can expect a response within 24 hours.

Support for Wise Data Recovery is only available over email. (Image credit: WiseCleaner)

Unfortunately, there’s not much documentation for Wise Data Recovery online. The website includes a brief FAQs section, but it doesn’t go into any detail about troubleshooting the software.

Wise Data Recovery: Final verdict

Wise Data Recovery is a good choice for file recovery if your main goal is to save recently deleted files. It works with almost every common file type and Windows file system, although Mac users may have issues since exFAT file systems aren’t supported. Wise Data Recovery is simple to use, although that simplicity may be frustrating if you’re not able to find the files you want to recover.

Wise Data Recovery: The competition

Wise Data Recovery can recover files from damaged or formatted hard drives, but there’s only one level of Deep Scan available and not much additional information. EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Pro offers alternative data recovery software that includes more options for trying to recover deeply buried data from a formatted hard drive. While it’s more expensive than Wise Data Recovery Pro for a one-month or one-year subscription, EaseUS offers a lifetime subscription for $149.95.

